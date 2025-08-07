Aviation News

Illinois DOT Acquires Bult Field in Push for New Chicago-Area Airport

The $34 million purchase is the latest step in a decades-long effort to build a third major airport to serve the Chicago region.

Parris Clarke
Bolt Field
Bolt Field in Chicago [Credit: Bolt Field]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Illinois DOT purchased Bult Field airport for $34 million, adding 288 acres to the South Suburban Airport project.
  • Bult Field will continue operating as a general aviation airport until integrated into the new South Suburban Airport.
  • The state has acquired over 3,500 acres for the project, aiming for a total of 5,800 acres.
  • The South Suburban Airport project aims to alleviate congestion at O'Hare and Midway airports and has been in development for decades.
The Illinois Department of Transportation has acquired Bult Field, a major general aviation airport located in the south of Chicago, as the state moves forward with its plans to develop the South Suburban Airport.

Acquisition of the land closed for $34 million and consists of 288 acres of land, including the airport’s 5,000-foot runway. The purchase transitioned taxiways, hangars, and a terminal into the hands of the state, as well as additional farmland in the surrounding area. 

The state has said they will continue to operate Bult Field as a general aviation airport until it is integrated into the South Suburban Airport.

Bult Field is the latest acquisition in the state’s efforts to launch the South Suburban Airport and alleviate the cargo and logistical congestion at Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway international airports. 

Over the last year, the state has reportedly secured more than 1,150 acres for the project, bringing them to over 3,500 acres total. IDOT estimates they will need around 5,800 acres to support the new airport. 

Development of the new airport has been in the works for decades. In 1984, the FAA officially acknowledged that in order to support future capacity, Chicago would need to add a third airport. 

Currently, IDOT is working with the FAA on the creation of an airport master plan and completing the environmental approval process for the project, in addition to the ongoing land acquisition. 

Parris Clarke

Parris is a writer and content producer for Firecrown. When Parris isn't chasing stories, you can find him watching or playing basketball.

Continue discussion - Visit the forum

Replies: 5

  1. Not sure why this piece is in the AI rotation but the described transaction was dated 2014.
    See release.

  2. 1966 was a challenging year for aviation, particularly in Japan, with several significant accidents and industry events!

    Al Bundy also scored four touchdowns in a single game and that is still highly relevant today!

  3. Think the environmental study and master plan was ever completed in the decade that followed. AI, was it, huh?

  4. Highly prolific aviation newswriters on the new team.
    This is going to be amazing!

