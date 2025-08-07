Illinois DOT Acquires Bult Field in Push for New Chicago-Area Airport

The Illinois Department of Transportation has acquired Bult Field, a major general aviation airport located in the south of Chicago, as the state moves forward with its plans to develop the South Suburban Airport.

Acquisition of the land closed for $34 million and consists of 288 acres of land, including the airport’s 5,000-foot runway. The purchase transitioned taxiways, hangars, and a terminal into the hands of the state, as well as additional farmland in the surrounding area.

The state has said they will continue to operate Bult Field as a general aviation airport until it is integrated into the South Suburban Airport.

Bult Field is the latest acquisition in the state’s efforts to launch the South Suburban Airport and alleviate the cargo and logistical congestion at Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway international airports.

Over the last year, the state has reportedly secured more than 1,150 acres for the project, bringing them to over 3,500 acres total. IDOT estimates they will need around 5,800 acres to support the new airport.

Development of the new airport has been in the works for decades. In 1984, the FAA officially acknowledged that in order to support future capacity, Chicago would need to add a third airport.

Currently, IDOT is working with the FAA on the creation of an airport master plan and completing the environmental approval process for the project, in addition to the ongoing land acquisition.