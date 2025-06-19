French Aerospace Giants Explore Hybrid-Electric Power for Light Aircraft

Four French aerospace stalwarts have announced a partnership to develop hybrid-electric propulsion for light aircraft. Ascendance, Collins Aerospace, Daher, and Safran aim to develop propulsion systems for six-to-10-seat aircraft with optimized propeller efficiency and a power source that is compatible with carbon-emission reduction goals set by the French Directorate General of Civil Aviation (French acronym, DGAC) as well as goals set by France’s civil aeronautics research council (CORAC).

The project goes by the name “Tentative dans l’Aviation Général d’introduction de Novelles Énergies” (TAGINE) which the consortium translates to “Initiative to introduce clean energy into general aviation.”

For its part, Ascendance will bring to bear its Hybrid Operating System for managing and controlling power from the blend of turbine and electric motors. Exploring battery output and storage requirements is also among Ascendance’s responsibilities.

Collins Aerospace leads the aeroacoustic study on the propeller and will contribute to the interface of the propeller and the drive system. Reducing weight in the propeller for greater efficiency is among the goals.

Daher, manufacturer of the TBM and Kodiak-series single-engine turboprops, will lead the group. Its experience in integrating safety and aircraft efficiency in the development and manufacturing phases is seen as pivotal. Daher will also supply a Kodiak airframe as a testbed aircraft.

Finally, Safran Helicopter Engines and Safran Tech will explore the practicality of hybrid propulsion using a turbine and a new-generation electric motor. The system is expected to mix electrical and thermal energy. The split is intended to optimize fuel economy and thus emissions.

The project is expected to last two years, overall, with the first assessment of potential environmental impact expected by the end of this year.