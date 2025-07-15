Garmin Adds New Features Ahead of AirVenture Week

Garmin announced today it has initiated flight log-sharing services with “multiple aircraft analysis services” so pilots can link customized data on engine health, maintenance updates, flight analysis, and more with their Garmin avionics. Participating services include FlySto, Crewchief Systems, Savvy Aviation, Flight Schedule Pro, novoFlight, and Navi.

The integrated log-sharing is expected to be available on flyGarmin.com beginning in August.

In addition, Garmin announced updates to its Garmin Pilot app to be available before next week’s EAA AirVenture event in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Among the additions are Internet Traffic and recently announced SmartCharts, which now includes a Final Approach Fix (FAF) to Missed Approach Point (MAP) timing table.