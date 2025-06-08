Poll: Should Supersonic Flight Be Fast Tracked?

Weather Glider Enables More Sustainable Data Collection

Meteomatics, a Pennsylvania-based weather intelligence and technology company, announced today that its Meteoglider reusable radiosonde platform is now available worldwide. The Meteoglider is a product of R2Home, a company founded in 2019 by Yohan Hadji. Meteomatics acquired Hadji’s company and rebranded the “glidersonde” as the Meteoglider. According to Meteomatics, the lightweight glider is capable of […]