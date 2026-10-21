Honeywell Forecasts Business Aviation Fleet Growth Through 2035

Honeywell Aerospace expects business aviation to continue growing through 2035, with nearly 10,000 new business jets projected to be delivered over the next decade.

The company’s 2026 Global Business Aviation Outlook, released Monday, projects 9,950 new business jet deliveries worldwide from 2026 through 2035, a 4.4% increase over last year’s forecast. The report also projects 4,200 turboprop deliveries during the same period, bringing total expected business aircraft deliveries to about 14,000.

Honeywell estimates the global business aircraft fleet will grow from approximately 39,400 aircraft in 2025 to nearly 51,000 by 2035, an increase of about 29%. Business aviation flight hours are expected to rise 34% over the same period as operators increase aircraft use.

The outlook points to continued demand for charter flights, managed aircraft and fractional ownership, which allows customers to purchase a share of an aircraft instead of owning one outright.

Nearly nine in 10 operators surveyed by Honeywell expect to fly the same number of hours or more in 2027 than in 2026. About one-third expect their flight activity to increase.

Midsize jets are expected to see particularly strong growth, with their fleet projected to expand 40% by 2035. Large-cabin aircraft, meanwhile, are expected to account for the largest share of new business jet delivery value, reflecting demand for long-range travel.

Business jet flight hours increased 4% year over year during the period covered by Honeywell’s report. Midsize jet activity rose 7%, while large-cabin jet activity increased 5%.

North America remains the largest market for business aviation, according to Honeywell, while Latin America and parts of Asia-Pacific offer additional growth opportunities.