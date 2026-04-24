Video: The Neuroscience of Flight Anxiety

How can we help our nervous passengers? In the cockpit, what feels routine to a pilot can feel anything but to those flying with us.

Join behavioral psychologist Dr. Jessica Cail of Pepperdine University as she talks with AVweb about what makes some passengers uneasy, why calm communication from the pilot matters, and how expectations, headlines and past experiences can shape fear in the cabin.

It’s a useful reminder that a good passenger briefing isn’t just about safety, but also about trust.