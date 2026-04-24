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Video: The Neuroscience of Flight Anxiety

In the cockpit, what feels routine to a pilot can feel anything but to our passengers.

Editorial Staff
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
Video: The Neuroscience of Flight Anxiety
[Credit: Lenar Nigmatullin | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Pilots should acknowledge that routine operations can cause significant anxiety for passengers.
  • Behavioral psychologist Dr. Jessica Cail explains that passenger fear is shaped by expectations, media headlines, and past experiences, underscoring the importance of calm communication from pilots.
  • An effective passenger briefing is crucial not just for conveying safety information, but also for building trust and alleviating passenger apprehension.
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How can we help our nervous passengers? In the cockpit, what feels routine to a pilot can feel anything but to those flying with us.

Join behavioral psychologist Dr. Jessica Cail of Pepperdine University as she talks with AVweb about what makes some passengers uneasy, why calm communication from the pilot matters, and how expectations, headlines and past experiences can shape fear in the cabin.

It’s a useful reminder that a good passenger briefing isn’t just about safety, but also about trust.

Editorial Staff

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