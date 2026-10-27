Aviation News Flight Safety

Metroliner Trim Inspections Ordered After In-Flight Failures

New directive addresses flight control concerns affecting nearly 200 U.S.-registered aircraft.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
AD Orders Metroliner Trim Inspections After In-Flight Failures
[Credit: Tomás Del Coro / Wikimedia Commons]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA issued an airworthiness directive (AD) for Fairchild/Swearingen SA226 Metroliner and SA227 Merlin aircraft, effective December 1.
  • The AD mandates inspections and recurring operational checks of pitch trim systems due to six reported in-flight failures caused by moisture ingress and corrosion.
  • This measure addresses concerns that such failures could result in reduced aircraft control, affecting 198 U.S.-registered airplanes and requiring operators to inspect for sealant damage, perform repairs/replacements, and adhere to specific recurring maintenance schedules.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The FAA issued a new airworthiness directive Tuesday requiring inspections of pitch trim systems on certain Fairchild/Swearingen SA226 Metroliner and SA227 Merlin aircraft following reports of failures during flight. The directive, which takes effect Dec. 1, addresses concerns that moisture entering the trim actuators could cause them to malfunction and affect aircraft control. The FAA estimates that 198 U.S.-registered airplanes are affected.

“The unsafe condition, if not addressed, could result in pitch trim actuator failure and reduced control of the airplane,” the FAA stated in the final rule.

In an earlier proposed rule, the FAA disclosed that it had received six reports of in-flight pitch trim actuator failures attributed to corrosion. The agency traced the problem to openings in certain Simmonds-Precision actuators that allow moisture to enter the internal mechanism. The FAA did not provide details about the individual flights or how crews responded to the failures.

The new directive requires certain Metroliner and Merlin operators to inspect the affected components for damaged or missing sealant and conduct recurring operational checks. Depending on the condition of the actuator, repairs or replacement may be required before further flight.

The AD also calls for recurring inspections every 1,000 flight hours or 12 months, alongside operational checks every 250 to 300 flight hours or six months, depending on the specific actuator installed.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.