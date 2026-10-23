Aviation News Accidents/NTSB Military Aviation

Two Air Force Pilots Eject From T-6A in Texas

The crew made the decision after receiving unsafe landing gear indications.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Two Air Force Pilots Eject From T-6A in Texas
[Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Jet Fabara]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Two U.S. Air Force pilots safely ejected from a T-6A Texan II training aircraft near Seguin, Texas, after encountering a landing gear issue.
  • The incident occurred Thursday evening following a hard landing, leading the pilots to consult ground personnel who recommended a controlled bailout.
  • Both pilots were evaluated by medical personnel, though their conditions and the specific cause of the landing gear problem have not yet been disclosed.
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Two U.S. Air Force pilots safely ejected from a T-6A Texan II near Seguin, Texas, Thursday evening after experiencing a landing gear issue. The incident took place at approximately 5:51 p.m. local time and reportedly followed a hard landing at an uncontrolled airfield, according to a statement from Joint Base San Antonio.

Crew Advised to Eject

The pilots who were flying the T-6A mission were assigned to the 12th Flying Training Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. They contacted personnel on the ground for guidance, following a landing gear warning, and ultimately decided to abandon the aircraft.

“After receiving unsafe landing gear indications, the pilots consulted with experts, who recommended the crew conduct a controlled bailout,” Joint Base San Antonio told local KSAT.

Both pilots were subsequently evaluated by local medical personnel. Officials did not immediately disclose their conditions or explain the circumstances of the reported hard landing.

Aircraft Background

The T-6A Texan II is a single-engine, two-seat turboprop used for primary flight training by the Air Force and Navy. Powered by a 1,100-horsepower Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-68 engine, the aircraft features tandem seating, digital avionics and ejection seats. A similar landing gear problem prompted the ejection of two pilots from a Canadian CT-156 Harvard II, a variant of the Texan II, in 2014.

The Air Force has not released additional information about the condition of the aircraft or the cause of the landing gear indication. Officials have also not specified whether the warning resulted from a mechanical problem or an indication system fault.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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Replies: 1

  1. Not sure if this is government waste or government cost‑cutting. Apparently the Air Force has figured out the cheapest maintenance program: just eject and let gravity handle the write‑off.

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