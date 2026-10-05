AOPA Aviation News

AOPA Leaves X

The pilots association says it will no longer monitor its account on the social media platform.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
AOPA Leaves X
[Credit: Mamun_Sheikh | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) announced it is discontinuing its use of X, formerly known as Twitter.
  • AOPA has directed its audience to connect with them on other social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
  • The organization did not provide a specific reason for its decision to leave the X platform.
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The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association announced Sunday that it is ending its use of X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We have made the decision to stop using X and will no longer monitor our inbox, feed, or mentions,” the organization said in a final post. “Look for us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube; just search flywithaopa. We’d love to see you there!”

AOPA did not provide a reason for leaving the platform in its announcement. The organization has not yet responded to AVweb’s request for comment on Monday.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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