AOPA Leaves X

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association announced Sunday that it is ending its use of X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We have made the decision to stop using X and will no longer monitor our inbox, feed, or mentions,” the organization said in a final post. “Look for us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube; just search flywithaopa. We’d love to see you there!”

AOPA did not provide a reason for leaving the platform in its announcement. The organization has not yet responded to AVweb’s request for comment on Monday.