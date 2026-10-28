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Aspen Airport Weighs Steep Landing Fee Increases for 2027

Aspen/Pitkin County Airport is considering significant landing fee increases as runway reconstruction is expected to cut traffic and revenue.

Amelia Walsh
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
Aspen Airport Weighs Steep Landing Fee Increases for 2027
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Key Takeaways:

  • Aspen/Pitkin County Airport (ASE) proposes a significant increase in landing fees for 2027, with general aviation rates rising by approximately 140%.
  • These proposed fee hikes are intended to cover operating expenses during an extensive eight-month runway closure for reconstruction, scheduled from April 4 to November 19, 2027.
  • The closure will lead to a substantial loss of traffic and income, making the increased fees critical to address the resulting financial shortfall as part of a broader airport modernization effort.
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Aspen/Pitkin County Airport in Colorado is considering a sharp increase in landing fees for 2027, with general aviation rates proposed to rise about 140% as the airport prepares to close for nearly eight months of runway reconstruction.

The proposed rates would raise general aviation landing fees from $13.76 to $33.09 per 1,000 pounds of aircraft weight. Airlines operating under agreements with the airport would pay $31.84 per 1,000 pounds, up from $12.05, according to The Aspen Times.

The increases are part of the airport’s effort to cover annual operating expenses while accommodating a major construction project that will keep the airfield closed for much of the year.

Aspen’s runway is scheduled to close April 4, 2027, with reopening planned for Nov. 19.

Airport officials have said the compressed operating season creates a financial challenge: expenses will continue even as the airport loses much of its traffic and associated income. The proposed landing fees would help make up that shortfall.

The runway work is part of a broader airport modernization effort. Plans also include a new passenger terminal and FBO facility, though the replacement terminal is not expected to be completed until 2029.

Pitkin County commissioners are scheduled to consider the proposed 2027 rates at a public hearing Nov. 4. The rates would take effect Jan. 1 if approved.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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