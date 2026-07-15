Aviation News Aircraft

Austin Aircraft Owners Face Nearly $2 Million In Unpaid Taxes

The unpaid balances include several accounts exceeding $100,000.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Austin Aircraft Owners Face Nearly $2 Million In Unpaid Taxes
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Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Aircraft owners in Travis County, Texas, collectively owe nearly $2 million in delinquent property taxes across 20 accounts.
  • Individual debts vary widely, with the highest single account nearly $339,000 and several others exceeding $100,000.
  • Many of the delinquent accounts are linked to aircraft based at Austin-area airports, particularly Austin Executive Airport.
  • The Travis County Tax Office released this list to encourage owners to resolve their outstanding balances, emphasizing that these funds support local governments and public services.
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Aircraft owners in Travis County, Texas, are facing nearly $2 million in delinquent property taxes, according to a list published by the Travis County Tax Office.

The 20 aircraft-related accounts have outstanding balances totaling approximately $1.98 million, with individual debts ranging from tens of thousands of dollars to more than $300,000. Several owners owe more than $100,000 in unpaid taxes.

The largest delinquent account carries a balance of nearly $339,000, while another aircraft-related account exceeds $230,000, according to county records.

Many of the aircraft tied to the delinquent accounts are associated with airports serving the Austin area. Twelve of the accounts are connected to Austin Executive Airport, while others are linked to addresses near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The Travis County Tax Office said the list was released as part of its effort to encourage aircraft owners to resolve outstanding balances. Tax Assessor-Collector Celia Israel said aircraft owners who base their airplanes in Texas should expect to meet their local tax obligations.

“If they own a plane and house that plane in Texas, it is reasonable to expect they can pay their fair share of taxes due,” Israel said.

While Travis County has collected the vast majority of property taxes assessed for the 2025 tax year, officials said recovering remaining delinquent balances remains important because those funds support local governments and public services.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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