Austin Aircraft Owners Face Nearly $2 Million In Unpaid Taxes

Aircraft owners in Travis County, Texas, are facing nearly $2 million in delinquent property taxes, according to a list published by the Travis County Tax Office.

The 20 aircraft-related accounts have outstanding balances totaling approximately $1.98 million, with individual debts ranging from tens of thousands of dollars to more than $300,000. Several owners owe more than $100,000 in unpaid taxes.

The largest delinquent account carries a balance of nearly $339,000, while another aircraft-related account exceeds $230,000, according to county records.

Many of the aircraft tied to the delinquent accounts are associated with airports serving the Austin area. Twelve of the accounts are connected to Austin Executive Airport, while others are linked to addresses near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The Travis County Tax Office said the list was released as part of its effort to encourage aircraft owners to resolve outstanding balances. Tax Assessor-Collector Celia Israel said aircraft owners who base their airplanes in Texas should expect to meet their local tax obligations.

“If they own a plane and house that plane in Texas, it is reasonable to expect they can pay their fair share of taxes due,” Israel said.

While Travis County has collected the vast majority of property taxes assessed for the 2025 tax year, officials said recovering remaining delinquent balances remains important because those funds support local governments and public services.