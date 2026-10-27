Autonomous Cessna 150, Helicopter Team Up in Rescue Test

Canadian aviation technology company Ribbit announced Tuesday that an autonomous Cessna 150 and a Bell 412 helicopter completed a coordinated search-and-rescue demonstration near Ottawa in May. According to the company’s announcement, both aircraft operated autonomously under the direction of a single human mission commander, although safety pilots remained aboard each aircraft.

Coordinated Rescue Mission

During the exercise, Ribbit’s Cessna 150 flew search patterns for a simulated missing person, adjusting its flight plan using information shared between the participating aircraft. Once the person was located, the Bell 412, operated by the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), performed a simulated casualty evacuation while the Cessna 150 continued providing situational awareness overhead. Several virtual drones also participated in the exercise.

“By combining research with technology, we successfully demonstrated autonomous aircraft working together toward a shared mission,” Derek Gowanlock, program director for Aurora Shield at the NRC, said.

Autonomous Flight Development

The demonstration was conducted through the NRC’s Drone Innovation Hub, combining Ribbit’s fixed-wing autonomous technology with the council’s rotary-wing capabilities. The two organizations have collaborated for more than three years on autonomous systems intended for public safety, defense and other applications. Ribbit previously completed a hands-free round-trip flight in 2023 and has continued testing its technology aboard conventional aircraft.

The demonstration adds to ongoing efforts to develop autonomous capabilities for existing aircraft. In September, Joby Aviation completed a 3,199-mile cross-country flight using a modified Cessna Caravan that autonomously handled taxiing, takeoffs, navigation and landings without control inputs from its onboard safety pilot.