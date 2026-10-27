Aviation News

Autonomous Cessna 150, Helicopter Team Up in Rescue Test

Demonstration used a single human commander to coordinate autonomous aircraft.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Autonomous Cessna 150, Helicopter Team Up in Rescue Test
[Credit: Ribbit]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Canadian aviation technology company Ribbit successfully demonstrated a coordinated search-and-rescue mission near Ottawa using an autonomous Cessna 150 and a Bell 412 helicopter.
  • During the exercise, the autonomous Cessna searched for a simulated missing person while the helicopter performed a casualty evacuation, all directed by a single human mission commander.
  • This milestone is the result of a three-year collaboration between Ribbit, providing fixed-wing autonomous technology, and the National Research Council of Canada for rotary-wing capabilities, advancing autonomous flight for public safety.
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Canadian aviation technology company Ribbit announced Tuesday that an autonomous Cessna 150 and a Bell 412 helicopter completed a coordinated search-and-rescue demonstration near Ottawa in May. According to the company’s announcement, both aircraft operated autonomously under the direction of a single human mission commander, although safety pilots remained aboard each aircraft.

Coordinated Rescue Mission

During the exercise, Ribbit’s Cessna 150 flew search patterns for a simulated missing person, adjusting its flight plan using information shared between the participating aircraft. Once the person was located, the Bell 412, operated by the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), performed a simulated casualty evacuation while the Cessna 150 continued providing situational awareness overhead. Several virtual drones also participated in the exercise.

“By combining research with technology, we successfully demonstrated autonomous aircraft working together toward a shared mission,” Derek Gowanlock, program director for Aurora Shield at the NRC, said.

Autonomous Flight Development

The demonstration was conducted through the NRC’s Drone Innovation Hub, combining Ribbit’s fixed-wing autonomous technology with the council’s rotary-wing capabilities. The two organizations have collaborated for more than three years on autonomous systems intended for public safety, defense and other applications. Ribbit previously completed a hands-free round-trip flight in 2023 and has continued testing its technology aboard conventional aircraft.

The demonstration adds to ongoing efforts to develop autonomous capabilities for existing aircraft. In September, Joby Aviation completed a 3,199-mile cross-country flight using a modified Cessna Caravan that autonomously handled taxiing, takeoffs, navigation and landings without control inputs from its onboard safety pilot.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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