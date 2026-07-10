Aviation Pioneer Wally Funk Dies At 87

Aviation pioneer Wally Funk, who trained thousands of pilots before reaching space aboard Blue Origin’s first crewed New Shepard flight, died Wednesday at an assisted-living facility in Grapevine, Texas.

During a career spanning seven decades, Funk became the first female FAA inspector and the first female air safety investigator for the NTSB. She was also the first female civilian flight instructor at Fort Sill in Oklahoma. Funk trained more than 3,000 pilots and logged more than 19,000 flight hours.

Aviation And The Mercury 13

Born Mary Wallace Funk in Las Vegas, New Mexico, in 1939, Funk developed an interest in aviation during childhood. She became a pilot as a teenager and later studied aviation at Oklahoma State University, where she participated in collegiate flying competitions.

In 1961, Funk became the youngest participant in the privately funded Woman in Space Program. Thirteen women completed physiological and psychological testing similar to the screening given to NASA’s Mercury 7 astronauts. The participants later became known as the Mercury 13, although they were not part of an official NASA astronaut program and did not receive flight assignments.

“I didn’t think I’d ever get to go up,” Funk said in a Blue Origin video after the company announced her place on its first crewed flight.

[Blue Origin video profile created before Funk’s spaceflight.]

A Long-Awaited Spaceflight

Funk flew aboard New Shepard on July 20, 2021, alongside Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos and Oliver Daemen. The approximately 10-minute suborbital mission made then 82-year-old Funk the oldest person to reach space at the time. She also became the only member of the Mercury 13 to fly to space.

“I’ve been waiting a long time,” Funk told reporters after the flight, according to Reuters. “I want to go again, fast.”

Wally Funk never stopped believing that one day she would reach space. Her passion for flight, perseverance, and love of exploration will continue to inspire generations of Americans.



Godspeed, Wally. https://t.co/EmdBv1cgaK — NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman (@NASAAdmin) July 9, 2026

Funk received the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum’s Michael Collins Trophy for Lifetime Achievement in 2022. The International Space Hall of Fame selected the Mercury 13 for induction during an Oct. 3 ceremony at the New Mexico Museum of Space History.

“Wally Funk’s unwavering determination proves that dreams have no expiration date,” Grapevine City Councilwoman Duff O’Dell said in a statement reported by People. “Her courage, resilience, and groundbreaking achievements continue to inspire young people—especially girls—to pursue careers in science, aviation, and space exploration.”