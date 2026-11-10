B-1 Bomber Pilots Begin Training in HondaJets

The U.S. Air Force has begun using contractor-operated HondaJet HA-420 light business jets to provide additional flight training for B-1B Lancer pilots stationed at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas. The new Bomber Supplemental Trainer for Aircrew Readiness (BSTAR) program completed its first military training flight Nov. 2 at Abilene Regional Airport, according to an Air Force announcement.

Additional Flight Hours

The program is expected to provide participating B-1 pilots with approximately 100 additional flight hours annually. Training will focus on instrument procedures, mission planning, aircraft handling and crew resource management. XSTAR Aviation will supply the HondaJets, instructor pilots, maintenance and scheduling under a contractor-owned, contractor-operated arrangement.

“Combat-ready aircrews are built on foundational airmanship, sound decision-making and time in the air,” Gen. S.L. Davis, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, said. “We expect BSTAR’s innovative approach will allow us to better develop and experience our pilots by providing additional flying opportunities that complement the specialized training they receive in the B-1 at a much lower cost.”

Preserving Bomber Training

According to the Air Force, the supplemental flights in the HondaJet will allow pilots to practice fundamental aviation skills while preserving B-1 sorties for specialized training. Tasks such as aerial refueling, tactical operations and weapons delivery will continue to be conducted in the bomber. The program will also allow pilots to gain experience navigating changing weather conditions and air traffic outside the simulator.

The initiative follows other changes to military flight training that have increased the use of civilian aircraft and instructors. Under the Air Force’s revised pilot training program, civilian flight schools now provide some initial training before students transition to military aircraft. BSTAR extends the use of civilian training providers to experienced bomber pilots. The Air Force plans to evaluate HondaJet flight data and pilot feedback to determine whether the program could be expanded.