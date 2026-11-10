Aviation News Military Aviation

B-1 Bomber Pilots Begin Training in HondaJets

New Air Force program aims to provide bomber pilots with approximately 100 additional flight hours annually.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
B-1 Bomber Pilots Begin Training in HondaJets
[Credit: Senior Airman Jade Caldwell | 7th Bomb Wing]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. Air Force has initiated the Bomber Supplemental Trainer for Aircrew Readiness (BSTAR) program at Dyess Air Force Base, utilizing contractor-operated HondaJet HA-420s to provide additional flight training for B-1B Lancer pilots.
  • This program offers B-1 pilots approximately 100 extra flight hours annually for foundational skills like instrument procedures and crew resource management, aiming to develop pilots at a much lower cost than using the bomber itself.
  • By providing supplemental training in the HondaJets, the Air Force can preserve expensive B-1 sorties for specialized combat training such as aerial refueling, tactical operations, and weapons delivery.
  • The BSTAR program represents an expansion of the Air Force's strategy to incorporate civilian aircraft and instructors into military flight training, a practice previously used for initial pilot training.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The U.S. Air Force has begun using contractor-operated HondaJet HA-420 light business jets to provide additional flight training for B-1B Lancer pilots stationed at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas. The new Bomber Supplemental Trainer for Aircrew Readiness (BSTAR) program completed its first military training flight Nov. 2 at Abilene Regional Airport, according to an Air Force announcement.

Additional Flight Hours

The program is expected to provide participating B-1 pilots with approximately 100 additional flight hours annually. Training will focus on instrument procedures, mission planning, aircraft handling and crew resource management. XSTAR Aviation will supply the HondaJets, instructor pilots, maintenance and scheduling under a contractor-owned, contractor-operated arrangement.

“Combat-ready aircrews are built on foundational airmanship, sound decision-making and time in the air,” Gen. S.L. Davis, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, said. “We expect BSTAR’s innovative approach will allow us to better develop and experience our pilots by providing additional flying opportunities that complement the specialized training they receive in the B-1 at a much lower cost.”

Preserving Bomber Training

According to the Air Force, the supplemental flights in the HondaJet will allow pilots to practice fundamental aviation skills while preserving B-1 sorties for specialized training. Tasks such as aerial refueling, tactical operations and weapons delivery will continue to be conducted in the bomber. The program will also allow pilots to gain experience navigating changing weather conditions and air traffic outside the simulator.

The initiative follows other changes to military flight training that have increased the use of civilian aircraft and instructors. Under the Air Force’s revised pilot training program, civilian flight schools now provide some initial training before students transition to military aircraft. BSTAR extends the use of civilian training providers to experienced bomber pilots. The Air Force plans to evaluate HondaJet flight data and pilot feedback to determine whether the program could be expanded.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.