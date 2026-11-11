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Boeing to Cut 5% of Commercial Aircraft Workforce

The manufacturer says it is adjusting staffing amid slower production growth.

Amelia Walsh
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
Boeing [Boeing Global Services (BGS) Commercial Employee Shoots Supply Chain Dallas]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Boeing's Commercial Airplanes division plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 5%, affecting an estimated 2,500 positions.
  • The cuts are a direct response to slower production growth, ongoing supply chain challenges, and a need to align staffing with revised aircraft output schedules.
  • This adjustment comes as Boeing delays production targets for its 737 MAX and works to stabilize 787 Dreamliner output amidst manufacturing consistency issues and supply chain constraints.
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Boeing plans to cut about 5% of its Commercial Airplanes workforce as the company adjusts staffing to account for slower production growth.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stephanie Pope announced the reductions in an internal message to employees Nov. 9, according to Reuters. She pointed to ongoing challenges with production and the supply chain as the company works to stabilize its manufacturing operations.

The cuts will include both employee attrition and involuntary layoffs, with affected workers expected to receive notifications beginning in December.

Boeing has not said how many employees will lose their jobs or which departments will be affected. However, a 5% reduction could amount to roughly 2,500 positions.

In her message to employees, Pope said the company needs to bring staffing in line with its current production plans.

“Adjusting our production schedules and reducing aircraft output puts us in an overstaffed position,” she said.

The move comes as Boeing continues to work toward increasing production of its 737 MAX. The company had previously planned to reach a rate of 47 aircraft per month by summer 2026 but has pushed that target to early 2027.

Boeing is also working to increase 787 Dreamliner production from eight to 10 aircraft per month. Both programs have faced production constraints as the manufacturer works to improve manufacturing consistency and address supply chain issues.

The latest workforce reduction follows Boeing’s 2024 announcement that it would eliminate approximately 17,000 jobs, or about 10% of its global workforce. That decision came amid manufacturing quality concerns and a lengthy strike by the company’s machinists.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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