California Airport Faces $170K Fine Over Safety Violations

The FAA has proposed a $170,000 civil penalty against Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS) in Santa Rosa, California, over alleged violations involving emergency response coverage and runway wildlife inspections. The allegations concern two passenger flights conducted in March 2025.

Emergency Coverage Violations

According to the FAA’s announcement, the airport failed to provide the required aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) personnel and vehicles during the two flights. The agency alleges that the airport also failed to notify the airline that the required coverage was unavailable, as specified in its FAA-approved Airport Certification Manual.

The FAA further alleges that airport personnel failed to conduct a required runway inspection for deer and other wildlife before the first flight of the day on one of those occasions. The inspection was required under the airport’s FAA-approved wildlife hazard management plan. The agency did not identify the airline or provide specific flight information. The FAA has previously pursued airport penalties over alleged violations of federal safety and maintenance requirements.

Previous Staffing Concerns

The airport has previously faced scrutiny over its emergency response staffing. In October 2024, local KQED reported that airport personnel failed to meet a three-minute response requirement during an unannounced FAA inspection. The inspection followed employee complaints about insufficient staffing for aircraft emergencies. Sonoma County supervisors subsequently approved two additional airport operations specialist positions to support airfield safety and emergency response duties.

“We do need additional staffing as the growth continues, both in the office and in the field,” airport manager John Stout said during an October 2024 county meeting, according to KQED.

Under the latest enforcement action, Sonoma County Airport has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s notice to respond to the proposed penalty. The agency has not announced a final determination.