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Chicago Approves $150 Million Midway Investment

Atlantic Aviation and Signature Flight Support received new 20-year agreements covering their FBO facilities.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Chicago Approves $150 Million Midway Investment
[Credit: John McAdorey | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The Chicago City Council approved lease agreements securing at least $150 million in private investment for Midway International Airport.
  • These 20-year agreements with fixed-base operators Atlantic Aviation and Signature Flight Support will fund new hangars, offices, ramp and ground-support improvements, advanced air mobility infrastructure, and U.S. Customs facilities.
  • Each company will also contribute $7.5 million for runway safety improvements, with all completed facilities reverting to city ownership after the agreements expire.
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The Chicago City Council approved lease agreements Wednesday expected to support at least $150 million in private investment at Midway International Airport. The agreements cover Atlantic Aviation and Signature Flight Support, the airport’s two fixed-base operators.

“Midway is a gateway to Chicago, and a powerful economic engine to the communities that
surround it,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “This investment reflects our commitment to
building a stronger, more modern city while ensuring that growth at our airports creates
lasting public value, supports good jobs, and keeps Chicago at the forefront of global
commerce and innovation.”

Under 20-year agreements, Atlantic Aviation and Signature Flight Support will each invest more than $60 million in their Chicago Midway facilities. The projects will include new hangars, offices, ramp and ground-support improvements, advanced air mobility infrastructure and facilities for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers processing international arrivals. Each company will also contribute $7.5 million toward safety improvements for Runway 4L/22R. The completed facilities will revert to city ownership when the agreements expire.

Mayor Brandon Johnson introduced the ordinance in June. The City Council’s Committee on Aviation considered the agreements before they advanced to the full council.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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