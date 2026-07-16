Chicago Approves $150 Million Midway Investment

The Chicago City Council approved lease agreements Wednesday expected to support at least $150 million in private investment at Midway International Airport. The agreements cover Atlantic Aviation and Signature Flight Support, the airport’s two fixed-base operators.

“Midway is a gateway to Chicago, and a powerful economic engine to the communities that

surround it,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “This investment reflects our commitment to

building a stronger, more modern city while ensuring that growth at our airports creates

lasting public value, supports good jobs, and keeps Chicago at the forefront of global

commerce and innovation.”

Under 20-year agreements, Atlantic Aviation and Signature Flight Support will each invest more than $60 million in their Chicago Midway facilities. The projects will include new hangars, offices, ramp and ground-support improvements, advanced air mobility infrastructure and facilities for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers processing international arrivals. Each company will also contribute $7.5 million toward safety improvements for Runway 4L/22R. The completed facilities will revert to city ownership when the agreements expire.

Mayor Brandon Johnson introduced the ordinance in June. The City Council’s Committee on Aviation considered the agreements before they advanced to the full council.