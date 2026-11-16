China’s Commercial Aircraft Corporation (COMAC) said it completed the first piloted flight of its CE-25A electric aircraft on Saturday, Nov. 14, in Binzhou, Shandong province. According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), two pilots and a flight-test engineer were aboard the aircraft, which operated normally and met expected performance targets.

The 19-passenger aircraft is designed for short-distance commercial flights between cities and has a maximum takeoff weight of approximately 22,000 pounds. COMAC lists a cruising speed of 162 knots, a range of approximately 250 miles and a cruising altitude of 7,900 feet.

Aircraft Development

The CE-25A uses a distributed electric propulsion system consisting of 10 electric ducted fans mounted above its wings. The aircraft was developed through a partnership between COMAC, battery manufacturer CATL, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and other organizations.

The aircraft previously completed its first uncrewed autonomous flight on Feb. 2 and has since undergone 19 autonomous flight validations. According to local reporting, Saturday’s piloted flight covered approximately 37.5 miles and lasted just under 17 minutes.

Certification Process

The CAAC has accepted COMAC’s application for a type certificate, beginning the regulatory review process required before the aircraft can enter commercial service. No anticipated certification or entry-into-service date has been announced. China previously certified the four-seat RX4E electric aircraft in January 2025 for commercial operations under its Part 23 regulations.