Closing Whiteman Airport Could Cost $3.5 Billion

Closing and redeveloping Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, California, could cost approximately $3.55 billion, according to findings from a Los Angeles County-commissioned study released ahead of a public meeting Wednesday. The estimate includes $3.46 billion in redevelopment costs and another $90 million for demolition and environmental cleanup, according to a Monday announcement from the Whiteman Airport Coalition.

Study Examines Three Options

The $2.1 million study, conducted by Trifiletti Consulting, evaluated three scenarios for Whiteman Airport’s future, including maintaining existing operations with improvements, retaining airport operations while allowing compatible development, and closing the airport for redevelopment. According to the coalition’s summary, both scenarios that preserve airport operations project positive financial outcomes, while the closure and redevelopment scenario projects losses. The consultants did not recommend any particular option.

The analysis also found that Whiteman generated approximately $1.1 million in operating surplus between fiscal years 2022 and 2025, accounting for nearly one-third of the county airport system’s operating revenue. The airport has been the subject of a prolonged closure debate, as some community groups and elected officials have raised concerns about aircraft accidents, noise and environmental impacts. Airport supporters have focused on its role in flight training, aviation businesses and emergency response operations.

Federal Approval Remains Required

“The FAA’s overarching requirement for approving any airport closure is that the action must demonstrate a net benefit to civil aviation,” the agency wrote in a January letter to Los Angeles County. “It is critically important to understand that non-aviation interests cannot serve as justification for a release or closure of the airport.”

The FAA previously determined that land acquired through federal Airport Improvement Program grants remains subject to continuing obligations unless formally released by the agency.

Los Angeles County will present the study’s findings at a public workshop on Wednesday at Los Angeles Mission College. Officials will gather additional community feedback before the report is finalized. No decision on Whiteman Airport’s future has been announced.