Dassault Aviation has discontinued its research into hydrogen-powered aircraft, according to company chairman and CEO Éric Trappier. Speaking during a Nov. 15 interview with French broadcaster RTL, Trappier said the technology presents significant challenges for larger aircraft, particularly the company’s Falcon business jets.

Technical Challenges

Trappier pointed to hydrogen storage requirements and limitations involving aircraft weight, available space and range. He specifically questioned whether the technology could support an aircraft comparable in size to Dassault’s Falcon 10X, which completed its first flight in June.

“For now, the technology is not mature,” Trappier told RTL, according to a translation of his remarks. “At Dassault, we have stopped researching.”

Alternative Fuels

The decision follows a shift in Trappier’s position on hydrogen propulsion. In 2020, he described the technology as a potential option for future aviation applications. By 2023, however, he had expressed reservations about investing in its development. During Sunday’s interview, Trappier instead emphasized sustainable aviation fuels, synthetic fuels and improvements in conventional engine efficiency as more practical approaches to reducing aviation emissions.

Other manufacturers continue pursuing hydrogen propulsion for smaller aircraft. French startup Beyond Aero completed a design review earlier this year for its proposed six-passenger hydrogen-electric business aircraft, which targets a range of approximately 800 nautical miles. The company plans to use gaseous hydrogen stored in externally mounted tanks and is pursuing certification under transport-category standards.