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Embry-Riddle Faces Pushback Over Rural Airstrip Training Plan

Residents have voiced concerned about noise, traffic, and environmental impact as the proposal moves through local review.

Amelia Walsh
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
Shutterstock [Dmitrijs Kaminskis]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University plans to develop a flight training facility in Lake County, Florida, by upgrading a rural grass airstrip into a paved runway with supporting infrastructure for student pilots.
  • The university states the project is necessary to expand pilot training capacity amid high industry demand, aiming to establish a satellite training location.
  • Nearby residents are strongly opposing the proposal, citing concerns about increased aircraft traffic and noise, loss of rural character, and negative impacts on roads and natural areas.
  • The project is currently undergoing county-level review, with local officials balancing the proposed economic and training benefits against significant community concerns about the development's scale and impact.
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Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s plan to develop a flight training facility at a rural airstrip in Lake County, Florida, is drawing sustained pushback from nearby residents as the proposal moves through local review.

The project would upgrade Deep Woods Ranch Airport—a privately owned grass strip near Paisley, into a paved runway and add supporting infrastructure such as hangars and fencing. The university intends to use the site as a satellite training location for student pilots, with operations focused on flight instruction and related aviation training activity.

While Embry-Riddle has framed the development as a way to expand training capacity amid strong pilot demand, opposition has centered on concerns about how the facility would change the rural character of the area. Residents have raised issues including increased aircraft traffic, noise, and the impact of higher activity levels on surrounding roads and nearby natural areas.

Public meetings have reflected that divide, with some local voices questioning whether the infrastructure upgrades and expanded operations are appropriate for the setting. Others have pointed to environmental considerations and potential disruption to the quiet, low-density community surrounding the airstrip.

The proposal is still working through county-level approvals and permitting requirements, with additional regulatory steps expected before any construction could begin. Embry-Riddle continues to position the site as part of its broader effort to expand distributed flight training resources across its programs in response to long-term industry pilot demand.

The project remains under review as local officials weigh economic development and aviation training benefits against community concerns about scale and impact.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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