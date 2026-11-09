FAA Expands Lycoming Engine Directive Over Piston Pin Failures

The FAA issued a new airworthiness directive Monday expanding required inspections and piston pin replacements on certain Lycoming engines following reports of component failures. The directive, AD 2026-22-13, supersedes an August order and adds several engine models, including O-320 and IO-320 variants. The FAA said the affected pins have been associated with metal contamination in engine oil and engine failures.

“Piston pin failure can cause an uncommanded and complete loss of power,” Lycoming warned in its earlier service bulletin.

The directive covers specified engines equipped with LW-13445 piston pins manufactured between Jan. 7, 2021, and Dec. 15, 2025, or pins whose manufacturing dates cannot be determined. Depending on the engine and operating hours, affected operators must conduct oil inspections within five hours of the directive’s effective date and replace certain pins before further flight or within 25 hours. Other replacements may be deferred until specified maintenance events or overhaul.

The directive takes effect Nov. 24 and is expected to affect approximately 957 engines installed on U.S.-registered aircraft. The FAA estimates compliance costs of $4,325 per engine, totaling approximately $4.1 million, although some expenses may be covered under warranty. The action is separate from an earlier directive addressing Lycoming connecting rod assemblies.