Aviation News

FAA Expands Lycoming Engine Directive Over Piston Pin Failures

The new directive covers additional engine models and carries an estimated $4.1 million compliance cost.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
FAA Expands Lycoming Engine Directive Over Piston Pin Failures
[Credit: Ahunt/Wikimedia Commons]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA issued a new airworthiness directive (AD 2026-22-13) for Lycoming engines, expanding required inspections and piston pin replacements due to component failures causing metal contamination and potential engine power loss.
  • This directive supersedes an earlier order, adding O-320 and IO-320 variants and other models equipped with specific LW-13445 piston pins manufactured within a defined period.
  • Affected operators must conduct oil inspections within five hours and, depending on the engine and hours, replace certain pins before further flight or within 25 hours, with other replacements deferred.
  • Effective November 24, the directive impacts approximately 957 U.S.-registered engines, with an estimated total compliance cost of $4.1 million.
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The FAA issued a new airworthiness directive Monday expanding required inspections and piston pin replacements on certain Lycoming engines following reports of component failures. The directive, AD 2026-22-13, supersedes an August order and adds several engine models, including O-320 and IO-320 variants. The FAA said the affected pins have been associated with metal contamination in engine oil and engine failures.

“Piston pin failure can cause an uncommanded and complete loss of power,” Lycoming warned in its earlier service bulletin.

The directive covers specified engines equipped with LW-13445 piston pins manufactured between Jan. 7, 2021, and Dec. 15, 2025, or pins whose manufacturing dates cannot be determined. Depending on the engine and operating hours, affected operators must conduct oil inspections within five hours of the directive’s effective date and replace certain pins before further flight or within 25 hours. Other replacements may be deferred until specified maintenance events or overhaul.

The directive takes effect Nov. 24 and is expected to affect approximately 957 engines installed on U.S.-registered aircraft. The FAA estimates compliance costs of $4,325 per engine, totaling approximately $4.1 million, although some expenses may be covered under warranty. The action is separate from an earlier directive addressing Lycoming connecting rod assemblies.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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