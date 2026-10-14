FAA Proposes New 5G-Related Restrictions for Helicopters in Canada

The FAA is proposing new flight-manual restrictions for helicopters equipped with radio altimeters that may be vulnerable to 5G interference while operating in Canadian airspace.

The proposed airworthiness directive, published Oct. 8, would apply to helicopters equipped with radio altimeters across 20 listed manufacturers, including Airbus, Bell, Leonardo, MD Helicopters, Robinson and Sikorsky. The agency said interference from wireless broadband signals could cause altimeter anomalies that go undetected by pilots or aircraft systems, particularly near the ground.

Under the proposal, operators of helicopters that have not demonstrated radio-altimeter interference tolerance would have to revise their rotorcraft flight manuals before flying in Canadian airspace. The restrictions would prohibit certain offshore approaches that rely on radio-altimeter minimums, as well as hover and search-and-rescue autopilot modes that depend on radio-altimeter data. Takeoffs and landings requiring that data would also be prohibited.

The proposal follows changes to Canada’s 5G interference protections. Transport Canada notified the FAA in March that changes taking effect July 1, 2026, would leave helicopter radio altimeters exposed to a more severe interference environment.

Helicopters modified to demonstrate the required interference tolerance would not be subject to the proposed operating limitations. The FAA estimates that about 5,500 U.S.-registered helicopters have radio altimeters, with 1,128 potentially equipped for the affected operations. Revising the flight manual would cost an estimated $85 per aircraft. Helicopters that do not operate in Canada would not incur costs under the proposal.

The FAA is accepting comments on the proposal through Nov. 23, 2026.