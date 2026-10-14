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FAA Proposes New 5G-Related Restrictions for Helicopters in Canada

A proposed FAA airworthiness directive would restrict certain helicopter approaches, autopilot modes, takeoffs and landings in Canada if radio altimeters are not shown to tolerate 5G interference.

Amelia Walsh
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
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Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA proposes new flight-manual restrictions for helicopters operating in Canadian airspace due to radio altimeters' vulnerability to 5G interference.
  • These restrictions would prohibit specific operations, such as certain offshore approaches, hover, and search-and-rescue autopilot modes that rely on radio-altimeter data, for systems not demonstrating interference tolerance.
  • The proposal is a response to changes in Canada's 5G interference protections, effective July 1, 2026, which will expose helicopter radio altimeters to a more severe interference environment.
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The FAA is proposing new flight-manual restrictions for helicopters equipped with radio altimeters that may be vulnerable to 5G interference while operating in Canadian airspace.

The proposed airworthiness directive, published Oct. 8, would apply to helicopters equipped with radio altimeters across 20 listed manufacturers, including Airbus, Bell, Leonardo, MD Helicopters, Robinson and Sikorsky. The agency said interference from wireless broadband signals could cause altimeter anomalies that go undetected by pilots or aircraft systems, particularly near the ground.

Under the proposal, operators of helicopters that have not demonstrated radio-altimeter interference tolerance would have to revise their rotorcraft flight manuals before flying in Canadian airspace. The restrictions would prohibit certain offshore approaches that rely on radio-altimeter minimums, as well as hover and search-and-rescue autopilot modes that depend on radio-altimeter data. Takeoffs and landings requiring that data would also be prohibited.

The proposal follows changes to Canada’s 5G interference protections. Transport Canada notified the FAA in March that changes taking effect July 1, 2026, would leave helicopter radio altimeters exposed to a more severe interference environment.

Helicopters modified to demonstrate the required interference tolerance would not be subject to the proposed operating limitations. The FAA estimates that about 5,500 U.S.-registered helicopters have radio altimeters, with 1,128 potentially equipped for the affected operations. Revising the flight manual would cost an estimated $85 per aircraft. Helicopters that do not operate in Canada would not incur costs under the proposal.

The FAA is accepting comments on the proposal through Nov. 23, 2026.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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