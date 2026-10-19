FAA, NATCA Agree To 2.8% Controller Pay Increase

The FAA and National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) have reached an agreement providing air traffic controllers with a 2.8% pay increase, according to a DOT announcement Friday. The increase took effect Oct. 18 and is retroactive to the beginning of 2026.

Changes To Staffing Procedures

The agreement follows a congressional requirement linking the additional pay increase to improvements in operational efficiency. Under the new procedures, air traffic facilities will introduce employee time tracking similar to systems used elsewhere in the federal government. Local managers and union representatives will also develop scheduling guidelines based on anticipated traffic levels and operational requirements.

The FAA will also revise its controller reassignment process to prioritize transfers to facilities experiencing the greatest staffing shortages. The agreement follows earlier pressure from lawmakers to authorize the remaining 2.8% of a congressionally approved 3.8% pay increase after controllers received a 1% adjustment earlier this year.

Union Responds

“This increase reflects the vital role these dedicated professionals play in keeping our nation’s skies safe and efficient,” NATCA President Nick Daniels said in the DOT announcement. “Fair compensation and better working conditions are essential to sustaining a strong, experienced air traffic controller workforce.”

The agreement comes as the FAA continues efforts to address controller staffing shortages nationwide. Earlier this month, the agency reported hiring a record 2,235 controller trainees during fiscal 2026. The FAA has also revised its workforce staffing targets and identified scheduling improvements as part of its approach to meeting operational demands.