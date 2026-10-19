Aviation News

FAA, NATCA Agree To 2.8% Controller Pay Increase

Agreement includes new scheduling, time tracking and reassignment procedures for air traffic controllers.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA, NATCA Agree To 2.8% Controller Pay Increase
[Credit: Burben | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA and NATCA reached an agreement for a 2.8% pay increase for air traffic controllers, retroactive to early 2026 and effective October 18.
  • The pay increase is linked to new operational efficiency measures, including employee time tracking, improved scheduling guidelines, and revised controller reassignment processes prioritizing understaffed facilities.
  • This agreement aims to address nationwide air traffic controller staffing shortages and ensure a strong, experienced workforce, complementing the FAA's recent record hiring of trainees.
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The FAA and National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) have reached an agreement providing air traffic controllers with a 2.8% pay increase, according to a DOT announcement Friday. The increase took effect Oct. 18 and is retroactive to the beginning of 2026.

Changes To Staffing Procedures

The agreement follows a congressional requirement linking the additional pay increase to improvements in operational efficiency. Under the new procedures, air traffic facilities will introduce employee time tracking similar to systems used elsewhere in the federal government. Local managers and union representatives will also develop scheduling guidelines based on anticipated traffic levels and operational requirements.

The FAA will also revise its controller reassignment process to prioritize transfers to facilities experiencing the greatest staffing shortages. The agreement follows earlier pressure from lawmakers to authorize the remaining 2.8% of a congressionally approved 3.8% pay increase after controllers received a 1% adjustment earlier this year.

Union Responds

“This increase reflects the vital role these dedicated professionals play in keeping our nation’s skies safe and efficient,” NATCA President Nick Daniels said in the DOT announcement. “Fair compensation and better working conditions are essential to sustaining a strong, experienced air traffic controller workforce.”

The agreement comes as the FAA continues efforts to address controller staffing shortages nationwide. Earlier this month, the agency reported hiring a record 2,235 controller trainees during fiscal 2026. The FAA has also revised its workforce staffing targets and identified scheduling improvements as part of its approach to meeting operational demands.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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Replies: 1

  1. Avatar for MoMule MoMule says:

    FAA Flight Standards division uses the CASTLE system for Aviation Safety Inspectors time accounting that is audited and approved by Front Line Managers before being sent to Department of Interior payroll. Yes, DOI collects time sheets and disperses payroll. Go figure.

    ATC, the darling of FAA, has very little oversight of hourly accounting and thus efficiency and performance metrics. Inspectors have to account for every hour worked, every hour not worked that must be charged as sick leave, vacation or other excused absence.

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