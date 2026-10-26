FAA To Review Centennial Restrictions This Week

The FAA is scheduled to review operating restrictions at Centennial Airport (KAPA) near Denver this week, following a safety assessment that identified dozens of potentially hazardous interactions between aircraft departing from parallel runways. The agency’s Safety Risk Management panel will meet Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 27-28, to evaluate the risks and consider possible changes to procedures at one of the nation’s busiest general aviation airports.

The restrictions introduced earlier this month prohibit simultaneous departures from the airport’s parallel runways and have effectively suspended routine touch-and-go operations. An FAA safety assessment covering May 2025 through April 2026 identified 60 incidents involving aircraft deviating from their departure paths, including two verified near-midair collisions. Nine other events were classified as major safety events.

“During the safety risk assessment, APA was identified as having a higher frequency ofrecurring parallel departure deviations and aircraft drift between departing aircraft compared to the other facilities evaluated,” Kubala Hope, Vice President, Operational System Intelligence, wrote in a memo attached to the FAA’s assessment. “As a result, a separate safety risk assessment was conducted for APA. Unmitigated convergence due to aircraft drift during parallel departure operations resulted in an initial High-risk determination.”

Flight Schools Face Disruptions

The changes have forced flight schools to conduct some training at other airports along Colorado’s Front Range, adding flight time and operating expenses.

In an Oct. 16 statement, Centennial Airport officials said the restrictions were implemented without advance notice or an opportunity for stakeholder input. The airport authority has requested participation by local controllers, airport representatives and community stakeholders in the upcoming review.

“Safety is, and will always remain, the highest priority for Centennial Airport,” the authority said. “At the same time, Centennial Airport has operated at similar, and at times higher, traffic levels for decades without an accident involving aircraft departing simultaneously from our parallel runways.”

Review Could Determine Next Steps

The FAA said it is working to develop additional safety measures following the review. Airport officials said they are seeking procedures that address the identified departure risks while limiting disruptions to flight schools, airport businesses and surrounding communities. No timeline has been announced for restoring simultaneous parallel departures or routine touch-and-go operations.