Aviation News Flight Safety

Falcon Owners Could Face $300K Landing Gear Directive

Replacement costs could exceed $300,000 per aircraft under the proposed rule.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Falcon Owners Could Face $300K Landing Gear Directive
[Credit: Ad Meskens / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA has proposed an airworthiness directive (AD) for Dassault Falcon 50, 2000, and 2000EX aircraft due to a manufacturing defect in main landing gear torque links.
  • This defect, caused by high-temperature oxidation, could lead to landing gear failure and affects an estimated 178 U.S.-registered aircraft.
  • The proposed AD mandates replacing affected main landing gear assemblies or rebuilding them by replacing the upper and lower torque link assemblies.
  • Estimated compliance costs are significant, reaching up to $303,060 per aircraft, with a total projected cost of approximately $53.9 million across all affected aircraft.
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The FAA has proposed a new airworthiness directive (AD) for Dassault Falcon 50, 2000 and 2000EX aircraft following concerns about a manufacturing defect affecting main landing gear components. The proposal, published Thursday, covers 683 U.S.-registered aircraft, although the agency estimates that up to 178 have affected components installed.

Potential Landing Gear Failure

According to the FAA, a manufacturing quality issue may have caused high-temperature oxidation in the upper and lower torque links of certain main landing gear assemblies. The condition could lead to landing gear failure. The proposed action follows a January EASA directive and would require operators to replace affected landing gear assemblies with serviceable equipment. The directive would also restrict the installation of certain affected parts.

“The unsafe condition, if not addressed, could result in failure of the MLG, possibly resulting in damage to the airplane and injury to occupants,” the FAA stated in its proposal.

Estimated Compliance Costs

The FAA estimates that replacing an affected main landing gear assembly would require 36 labor hours at $85 per hour, plus up to $300,000 for new equipment. That would bring the maximum estimated cost to $303,060 per aircraft. Alternatively, operators could rebuild the landing gear by replacing the upper and lower torque link assemblies, which the agency estimates would cost $48,990 in parts.

Across the 178 aircraft expected to require replacement, the FAA estimates maximum compliance costs of approximately $53.9 million. According to the proposal, Dassault indicated that warranty coverage could reduce or eliminate some of the expenses for certain operators. The agency is accepting public comments through Dec. 28 under docket FAA-2026-13805.

Neither the FAA nor EASA identified any accidents or in-service landing gear failures associated with the manufacturing defect in their respective directives.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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