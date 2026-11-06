Family of Learjet Pilot Retains Attorney

The father of a 20-year-old pilot killed in Sunday’s Learjet crash in Palm Beach County, Florida, has retained legal representation as federal investigators continue examining the accident. Allan Filgueiras, whose daughter, Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, was among the nine people killed, retained Coral Gables law firm Grossman, Yaffa & Cohen, according to WPLG Local 10 in Miami. Although the outlet initially reported that a lawsuit had been filed Thursday, a court filing has not been independently confirmed.

Nathalia Filgueiras, a Boca Raton resident, became a pilot at 17 and was working toward a career as an airline pilot. Her father, who is also a pilot, introduced her to aviation at a young age. The family’s attorneys are now involved as investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Investigation Continues

The Learjet 60 departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Nov. 1, bound for North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. The crew reported icing and moderate turbulence before declaring an emergency during a rapid descent. The aircraft crashed near Greenacres, Florida, killing both pilots and seven passengers. Investigators subsequently recovered portions of the aircraft’s left elevator between 1.3 and 3.8 miles from the crash site, confirming that parts of the jet separated before impact.

“What that means exactly, in terms of what caused the aircraft to lose control, or whether the loss of this piece was a result of the forces on the aircraft, we don’t know yet,” NTSB member Tom Chapman said during a Tuesday news conference.

Wreckage Recovery

In a Thursday update, the NTSB said investigators had recovered part of one engine during excavation work at the crash site. Aircraft debris has also been discovered on nearby rooftops and buildings, prompting the agency to ask residents not to disturb any wreckage they encounter. Recovered components will undergo further examination as investigators work to reconstruct the aircraft’s final moments. The cause of the accident remains undetermined.