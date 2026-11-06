Aviation News Accidents/NTSB

Family of Learjet Pilot Retains Attorney

Legal representation comes as federal investigators continue examining the Nov. 1 accident that killed nine people.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
Family of Learjet Pilot Retains Attorney
[Cory W. Watts / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 2.0]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The father of a 20-year-old pilot killed in a Learjet 60 crash in Palm Beach County has retained legal representation, with reports of a potential lawsuit emerging as federal investigators continue their work.
  • The Learjet, carrying nine people, crashed after the crew reported icing and turbulence, then declared an emergency during a rapid descent.
  • Investigators have confirmed that parts of the aircraft's left elevator separated before impact, suggesting a structural failure or extreme stress, as wreckage recovery and examination continue to determine the accident's cause.
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The father of a 20-year-old pilot killed in Sunday’s Learjet crash in Palm Beach County, Florida, has retained legal representation as federal investigators continue examining the accident. Allan Filgueiras, whose daughter, Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, was among the nine people killed, retained Coral Gables law firm Grossman, Yaffa & Cohen, according to WPLG Local 10 in Miami. Although the outlet initially reported that a lawsuit had been filed Thursday, a court filing has not been independently confirmed.

Nathalia Filgueiras, a Boca Raton resident, became a pilot at 17 and was working toward a career as an airline pilot. Her father, who is also a pilot, introduced her to aviation at a young age. The family’s attorneys are now involved as investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Investigation Continues

The Learjet 60 departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Nov. 1, bound for North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. The crew reported icing and moderate turbulence before declaring an emergency during a rapid descent. The aircraft crashed near Greenacres, Florida, killing both pilots and seven passengers. Investigators subsequently recovered portions of the aircraft’s left elevator between 1.3 and 3.8 miles from the crash site, confirming that parts of the jet separated before impact.

“What that means exactly, in terms of what caused the aircraft to lose control, or whether the loss of this piece was a result of the forces on the aircraft, we don’t know yet,” NTSB member Tom Chapman said during a Tuesday news conference.

Wreckage Recovery

In a Thursday update, the NTSB said investigators had recovered part of one engine during excavation work at the crash site. Aircraft debris has also been discovered on nearby rooftops and buildings, prompting the agency to ask residents not to disturb any wreckage they encounter. Recovered components will undergo further examination as investigators work to reconstruct the aircraft’s final moments. The cause of the accident remains undetermined.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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