Aviation News Military Aviation

First French Pilatus PC-7 MKX Takes Flight

The new turboprop trainer is scheduled to enter service with the French military in 2027.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
First French Pilatus PC-7 MKX Takes Flight
A Pilatus PC-7 MKX demonstrator at RAF Fairford in England in July 2024. [Credit: Tim Felce/Airwolfhound, CC BY-SA 2.0]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The first Pilatus PC-7 MKX turboprop trainer for the French Air and Space Force successfully completed its maiden flight, advancing France's Mentor 2 military pilot training program set to begin operations in 2027.
  • The PC-7 MKX is an updated two-seat trainer featuring a redesigned cockpit with Garmin G3000 PRIME avionics and a head-up display, with France having ordered 22 aircraft for initial flight instruction.
  • The aircraft will be delivered under a 17-year training contract with Babcock France, alongside simulators and ground equipment, operating from Salon-de-Provence Air Base.
  • Beyond France, the PC-7 MKX has also received orders from the Royal Netherlands Air Force (8 aircraft) and Belgium (18 aircraft), with deliveries for both scheduled to commence in 2027.
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Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus announced Wednesday that the first PC-7 MKX built for the French Air and Space Force has completed its maiden flight in Switzerland. The flight marks another step toward deliveries of the new turboprop trainer under France’s Mentor 2 military pilot training program, which is scheduled to begin operations in 2027.

The two-seat PC-7 MKX is an updated version of the PC-7 MkII and features a redesigned cockpit built around Garmin’s G3000 PRIME avionics suite. The aircraft also includes a head-up display intended to introduce student pilots to systems used in more advanced military trainers.

French Training Program

France selected the PC-7 MKX in 2025 as part of a 17-year training contract awarded to Babcock France. The program calls for 22 aircraft alongside simulators and ground-based training equipment. The fleet will operate from Salon-de-Provence Air Base, providing initial flight instruction before students progress to more advanced aircraft.

“Very pleased to see the first PC-7 MKX for the French Air & Space Force perform its maiden flight,” Pilatus Vice President of Government Aviation Ioannis Papachristofilou wrote in a LinkedIn post Wednesday. “Together with Babcock we are preparing the entry into service next year and are looking forward to the next key milestones in the programme.”

European Orders

France already operates 26 Pilatus PC-21 turboprops for advanced pilot training, including aircraft from a follow-on order. The PC-7 MKX has also attracted orders from the Netherlands and Belgium. The Royal Netherlands Air Force completed the type’s first production-aircraft flight on Sept. 7 and expects to begin receiving its eight aircraft in May 2027. Belgium has ordered 18 PC-7 MKXs, also scheduled to begin deliveries in 2027.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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