The four largest U.S. airlines could face a combined $345 million in pretax earnings losses following Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop, according to an estimate from investment research firm Bernstein. The estimate covers American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines. According to Reuters, Bernstein placed the potential losses between approximately $270 million and $430 million within an 80% probability range.

Thousands of Flights Canceled

More than 18,500 flights operating within, into or out of the United States had been canceled as of 8:47 a.m. EST Monday, according to calculations based on FlightAware data. The disruptions continued throughout the weekend as airlines worked to restore schedules and reposition aircraft and crews following Friday’s shutdown.

American Airlines and JetBlue experienced some of the most significant disruptions Sunday. According to Bank of America analysts, JetBlue canceled 28% of its scheduled flights, followed by American at 22%. Delta canceled 5% of its flights, Southwest canceled 4% and United canceled 3%.

FAA Outage Investigation Continues

The FAA issued the nationwide ground stop around 3:54 p.m. EST Friday after a telecommunications failure disrupted air traffic control operations. Departures resumed at 8:15 p.m., although cancellations and delays continued through the weekend. Federal officials have identified a router installed by contractor L3Harris as a possible source of the disruption. The underlying cause remains under investigation.

“The system is stable and operations are returning to normal,” the FAA said in a Sunday update. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that operations would likely return to normal by Monday as airlines continued repositioning aircraft and crews. Duffy also called for additional funding to modernize the nation’s air traffic control infrastructure following the outage.