Gulfstream Adds Outfitted G400 to Flight Test Program

Gulfstream Aerospace announced Monday that its first fully outfitted G400 test aircraft has completed its initial flight. The large-cabin business jet departed Dallas Love Field on Oct. 14 and flew for 2 hours and 46 minutes, reaching an altitude of 48,000 feet.

Cabin Testing Underway

The aircraft features an 11-passenger configuration divided into two-and-a-half living areas. Gulfstream said the test aircraft will be used to evaluate cabin systems, equipment functionality and passenger comfort during flight. The program has also included high-altitude testing in Telluride, Colorado, and cold-weather testing in Iqaluit, Canada.

“The aircraft continues to perform exceptionally well as we advance through the rigorous certification program,” said Gulfstream President Mark Burns in a company statement. “Each milestone reinforces the performance, cabin comfort and versatility customers will experience with this remarkable aircraft.”

G400 Sets Speed Record

Gulfstream also announced that another G400 experimental aircraft established a new city-pair speed record on its way to the National Business Aviation Association’s annual convention in Las Vegas. The aircraft traveled from Miami to Las Vegas in 4 hours and 8 minutes at an average speed of Mach 0.89, according to the company. The flight used a blend of sustainable aviation fuel.

The G400 began flight testing in August 2024 after Gulfstream introduced the aircraft in 2021. Powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW812GA engines, the jet has a projected range of 4,200 nautical miles at Mach 0.85 and features Gulfstream’s Symmetry Flight Deck. The aircraft is designed to accommodate up to 12 passengers, according to the manufacturer’s published specifications. Gulfstream has not announced a firm date for G400 certification.