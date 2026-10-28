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Air Defense Systems Deployed Near Mar-a-Lago

NORAD has deployed short-range air defense systems near Mar-a-Lago at the Secret Service's request.

Amelia Walsh
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
Wikimedia [Christine Davis Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Ground-based air defense systems, including Avenger short-range units, have been deployed around President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
  • The deployment by NORAD and U.S. Northern Command, requested by the Secret Service, aims to enhance security following numerous airspace violations near the presidential retreat.
  • These mobile systems, utilizing Stinger missiles, are designed to engage low-flying aircraft and drones, adding an additional layer of protection to the surrounding airspace.
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Ground-based air defense systems have been deployed around President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, adding another layer of protection to the airspace surrounding the presidential retreat.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command confirmed the deployment in response to a request from the U.S. Secret Service. Officials have not said whether a specific threat prompted the move.

The equipment, spotted near Donald J. Trump International Airport and aboard a barge in the Intracoastal Waterway, reportedly includes Avenger short-range air defense systems. The mobile systems use Stinger missiles and are designed to engage low-flying aircraft and other aerial threats, including drones.

In a statement to WPTV, NORAD and U.S. Northern Command said they could not provide further details because of security considerations, referring additional questions to the Secret Service. The cost of the new deployment has not been disclosed, nor has the military said how long the systems will remain in place.

The deployment comes amid repeated airspace violations near Mar-a-Lago when Trump is in Palm Beach. NORAD reported that more than 60 aircraft had been intercepted near the estate since Trump returned to office in January 2025, according to WPTV.

Most recently, an F-16 intercepted a civilian aircraft that entered restricted airspace near Mar-a-Lago on Oct. 24. According to NORAD, the fighter used a standard “headbutt” maneuver to get the pilot’s attention. The civilian pilot then established radio contact and safely exited the restricted area, following instructions.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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