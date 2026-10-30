Murphy Aircraft Insolvent, Factory Operations End

Canadian kit aircraft manufacturer Murphy Aircraft has reportedly become insolvent and ceased operations following financial difficulties at its Chilliwack, British Columbia, facility. The company, which has produced experimental aircraft kits for more than four decades, faced mounting financial problems in recent months before losing its manufacturing equipment in an auction last week.

Murphy’s financial troubles followed growing problems at its parent company, Beijing-based Duofu Group, which acquired the aircraft manufacturer in 2022. In July, Chinese financial publication Yicai reported that Duofu founder Hu Xingrong had been placed under unspecified compulsory measures by Chinese authorities. The conglomerate was also reportedly experiencing liquidity problems. The exact date Murphy ceased production has not been confirmed.

Factory Equipment Auctioned

The company’s remaining factory equipment was offered for sale through Able Auctions on Oct. 22 following a dispute over unpaid rent. The auction included approximately 170 lots at Murphy’s Chilliwack facility, including a laser-cutting machine, a 400-ton hydraulic press brake, aluminum stock and an incomplete kit aircraft. Buyers were instructed to remove their purchases by Oct. 27.

Founded in 1985 by Darryl Murphy, the company developed several experimental aircraft designs, including the Renegade, Rebel, Elite, Moose and Radical. Murphy sold more than 2,000 aircraft kits over the years that followed. Under Duofu’s ownership, the manufacturer was pursuing updated production methods and kit documentation, and was still promoting its aircraft at Sun ‘n Fun in recent years.

Future of Aircraft Designs Uncertain

The closure leaves questions about outstanding customer orders, replacement parts and technical support for Murphy aircraft already under construction or flying. The future of the company’s intellectual property, including its aircraft designs and manufacturing documentation, also remains unclear at this time. No confirmed plans have yet been announced to resume production or to otherwise transfer the designs to another manufacturer.