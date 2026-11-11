NATA Launches FBO Information Hub

The National Air Transportation Association (NATA) introduced a new online resource intended to help pilots and aircraft operators find information about FBO fees, services and amenities before arriving at an airport.

Announced Nov. 10 at NATA’s Aviation Business Conference in Denver, the FBO Fees and Services Hub expands the association’s existing “Know Before You Go” initiative, which encourages better communication between FBOs and their customers.

The free resource provides a central starting point for finding participating FBOs and airports. Individual facility profiles link to information about rates, fees, available services, amenities and other details that could help pilots plan a visit.

The hub also gives pilots and aircraft operators a way to provide direct feedback to participating facilities. Customers can share positive experiences, raise concerns or offer suggestions, with feedback sent directly to designated FBO contacts rather than published publicly.

“Operators and pilots can connect with the people and resources that help them understand those options before they arrive,” NATA President and CEO Curt Castagna said in announcing the initiative.

Participation is open to NATA member FBOs and airports of all sizes. The association said the resource is intended to make it easier for facilities to communicate what they offer while giving customers a better understanding of their options before a trip.

NATA emphasized that it does not set, collect, publish, verify or endorse FBO rates and fees. Pricing information remains under the control of individual facilities, and pilots are encouraged to contact FBOs directly to confirm applicable charges, which can vary depending on aircraft, services and other trip-specific factors.

NATA and several other aviation associations introduced the original “Know Before You Go” best practices in 2018, encouraging FBOs to make potential charges available online and communicate pricing expectations to customers.