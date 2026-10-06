Aviation News Accidents/NTSB Military Aviation

Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 Accident Kills 32

Aircraft was on a routine flight from Benin City to Lagos when controllers lost contact.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 Accident Kills 32
[Credit: Nigerian Air Force]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft crashed in southwestern Nigeria, killing all 32 people aboard (25 passengers and 7 crew members).
  • The crash occurred during a routine mission from Benin City to Lagos, with air traffic controllers losing contact with the aircraft at 0813 GMT.
  • President Bola Tinubu confirmed no survivors, ordered a thorough investigation into the accident, and declared three days of national mourning.
  • The ATR-42 is part of a widely used family of aircraft, which has been involved in other recent accidents, including one in Tanzania in 2022.
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A Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 crashed Monday in southwestern Nigeria, killing all 32 people aboard. The aircraft was flying from Benin City to Lagos on what officials described as a routine mission when air traffic controllers lost contact at 0813 GMT.

There were 25 passengers, along with seven crew members, aboard the ATR-42. Wreckage was later disovered by search-and-rescue personnel near Igbokoda in Ondo State. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu confirmed there were no survivors.

Investigation Ordered

“This is a painful moment for our Armed Forces and for the entire nation,” Tinubu said in a statement. “Our Air Force personnel put their lives on the line every day to secure Nigeria. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

The Nigerian Air Force has been directed to investigate the accident. Officials have not yet released further information about the circumstances leading up to the loss of contact or the accident that followed. The government also declared three days of national mourning and ordered flags flown at half-staff.

ATR Accident History

The ATR family is widely used in regional passenger and military transport operations. Another 2022 ATR accident involving a Precision Air ATR-42 in Tanzania killed 19 people after the aircraft crashed into Lake Victoria near Bukoba Airport.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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