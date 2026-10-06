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Northrop Talon Blue Makes First Autonomous Flight

YFQ-48A completed taxi, takeoff, flight maneuvers and landing autonomously during its first flight in Mojave.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Northrop Talon Blue Makes First Autonomous Flight
[Credit: Northrop Grumman]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Northrop Grumman's YFQ-48A Talon Blue successfully completed its maiden flight, autonomously performing taxi, takeoff, in-flight maneuvers, and landing.
  • The Talon Blue is a company-funded, modularly designed semi-autonomous prototype intended to support various missions under the Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program.
  • While other companies received initial CCA production contracts, Northrop Grumman is part of the mission-autonomy software contract pool, contributing to the Air Force's goal of acquiring 1,000 CCAs.
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Northrop Grumman’s YFQ-48A Talon Blue has completed its first flight at Mojave Air and Space Port in California. The company said the aircraft autonomously taxied, took off, performed in-flight maneuvers and landed. Talon Blue is a company-funded aircraft developed under Northrop’s Project Talon portfolio.

First Flight

“Our customers made it clear they need autonomous systems that can be fielded faster and more affordably without sacrificing mission effectiveness,” Craig Woolston, Northrop Grumman vice president and general manager of research and advanced design, said in the company’s announcement. “We listened. Talon Blue’s first flight is one step toward a new generation of autonomous capabilities. Every flight and lesson strengthens our broader autonomy work and sharpens what comes next.”

Northrop says Talon Blue uses a modular design intended to support different missions and incorporates a high-mounted air intake, wide landing gear and an internal weapons bay. The Air Force formally designated the aircraft the YFQ-48A in December 2025 as a semi-autonomous prototype associated with its Collaborative Combat Aircraft program.

CCA Competition

The Air Force selected General Atomics and Anduril for its first CCA production contracts in June. Northrop remains among six companies selected for the service’s mission-autonomy software contract pool as development continues. The service plans to eventually acquire about 1,000 CCAs and has set a goal of having at least 500 aircraft in service by 2032.

The Talon Blue flight adds another aircraft to a growing group of autonomous designs under development for future Air Force requirements. General Atomics’ FQ-42 and Anduril’s FQ-44 have already entered flight testing, while the Air Force continues to evaluate aircraft and autonomy technologies for later phases of the CCA program.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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