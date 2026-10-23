NYC Council Member Seeks Halt to Seaplane Flights

A New York City Council member introduced a resolution Thursday calling on the FAA and NTSB to suspend all seaplane operations at Manhattan’s Skyport Seaplane Terminal until a comprehensive safety review is completed.

Council Member Virginia Maloney, who represents part of Manhattan’s East Side, cited safety concerns in the resolution around aircraft operating near densely populated neighborhoods and busy waterways. The resolution has been referred to the NYC council’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and does not itself impose any flight restrictions.

July Landing Raises Concerns

The new resolution comes months after a July 5 incident involving an Acadian Seaplanes Kodiak 100 that made a hard landing in the East River while arriving from East Hampton. Eight people were aboard and were evacuated by emergency responders after a float strut collapsed.

Although early reports indicated there were two minor injuries, the NTSB’s final report, published Aug. 27, did not record any injuries. Investigators attributed the accident to the aircraft’s left float striking a large wave during the landing, which causing the airplane to bounce and land hard. The council resolution describes the investigation as ongoing, despite the NTSB having already issued its findings.

During an Oct. 20 council hearing, Maloney questioned NYC transportation officials about enforcement of operational guidelines at the seaplane base, including a provision calling for takeoffs at least 1,000 feet offshore when conditions permit.

“So it is not a hard and fixed rule,” a Department of Transportation representative told the committee. “It is a strong recommendation.”

NYC officials acknowledged that they could not immediately provide figures on violations or enforcement actions against operators.

Future Operations

The Skyport terminal recorded 2,719 passenger boardings in 2025, the resolution says. It has also previously supported regional seaplane services, including a Manhattan-Boston route which ended in 2024. Maloney has also introduced separate NYC legislation requiring noise monitoring around city seaplane bases.

The latest resolution requests federal intervention, although the FAA retains authority over airspace operations and the NTSB investigates accidents and issues safety recommendations.