Paragon Flight Training has become the first U.S. flight school to receive FAA authorization to conduct pilot certification check rides for students outside its own training program.

The Fort Myers, Florida-based school received an Airman Certification Organization Designation Authorization (AC ODA) effective Nov. 11, allowing it to administer practical tests for students from flight schools nationwide. The FAA designation was announced Nov. 18 by Paragon President Chris Schoensee.

The authorization addresses limited access to Designated Pilot Examiners (DPEs). In some parts of the country, students wait months for check rides after completing their training, often paying for additional flight time to maintain proficiency.

Schoensee said students sometimes wait two to three months for an available examiner, adding time and expense to an already costly training process.

Paragon plans to initially use the authorization for its own students while it develops the program and trains additional examiners. The company expects to begin accepting students from other flight schools once it has established its procedures and qualified more personnel.

The program will operate under the FAA’s oversight. Paragon’s chief flight instructor and co-owner Jeff Wolf, who is also a DPE, will lead the effort. The authorization allows the school to select and qualify Unit Members to conduct practical tests under FAA-approved procedures, rather than relying solely on independently operating examiners.

Wolf said the company hopes to qualify six to eight Unit Members by the end of the second quarter of 2027. Paragon plans to conduct its first check ride during the week of Dec. 7 at its LaGrange, Georgia, location, which it identified as an area with limited examiner availability.

Paragon said the program could eventually help reduce check ride backlogs and costs for student pilots. Wolf noted that some examiner fees have reached $1,600.

The FAA introduced the AC ODA designation in its revised Order 8100.15C, published in October 2025. The program allows qualifying organizations to perform certain airman certification testing functions under FAA authorization and oversight. Pilot certification standards will remain unchanged.