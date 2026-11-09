Aviation News Accidents/NTSB

Photographer Killed by Taxiing Vintage Aircraft at New York Airfield

The 67-year-old woman was photographing an Aeronca L-3 when the aircraft struck her.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
Photographer Killed by Taxiing Vintage Aircraft at New York Airfield
[Credit: FAA]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Photographer Pamela M. Haselton, 67, was fatally struck by a taxiing aircraft at Catalano Airfield in Wilmington, New York.
  • The pilot, 77-year-old James J. Catalano, did not see Haselton or her tripod-mounted camera on the runway as she attempted to move it before the accident.
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A taxiing aircraft struck and killed a photographer Friday at Catalano Airfield (1NK6), a private airfield in Wilmington, New York. According to the Times Union, 67-year-old Pamela M. Haselton was photographing a 1943 Aeronca L-3 Grasshopper when the accident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. EST.

New York State Police said 77-year-old James J. Catalano landed the aircraft at Catalano Airfield and taxied toward a hangar. Haselton had placed a tripod-mounted camera on the runway and attempted to move it as the airplane approached. Police said Catalano did not see Haselton or the camera before striking her. Emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but Haselton died at the scene.

Haselton worked as a wildlife and landscape photographer and exhibited her work at a local library earlier this year. In a separate 2024 accident in Kansas, an aircraft’s spinning propeller killed another photographer. New York State Police, the FAA and NTSB are investigating Friday’s accident.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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