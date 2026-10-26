Aviation News Military Aviation

Retired KC-10 Returns to Flight

Former Air Force tanker leaves Arizona boneyard under new civilian ownership.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Retired KC-10 Returns to Flight
A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender takes off from Travis Air Force Base during the type’s final retirement flight in September 2024. [U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A retired U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender, stored since 2021, returned to flight on October 20 after being acquired by Omega Air Refueling Services.
  • The Air Force had retired its entire KC-10 fleet, which served over four decades, replacing them with the Boeing KC-46A Pegasus.
  • Omega Air Refueling Services, a company already operating civilian tankers for contracted aerial refueling of military aircraft, will integrate the newly acquired KC-10 into its fleet.
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A retired U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender returned to flight Oct. 20 after spending several years in storage at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona. The aircraft, formerly designated 86-0034, flew to San Antonio International Airport in Texas under the new ownership of Omega Air Refueling Services. The flight comes just over two years after the Air Force retired its entire KC-10 fleet in September 2024.

The three-engine tanker entered Air Force service in 1981 and served for more than four decades before being replaced by the Boeing KC-46A Pegasus. The aircraft had been stored at Davis-Monthan since 2021 and was among 10 retired KC-10s offered for sale through a government auction in 2025. Photographs taken at San Antonio show the aircraft following its return to flight without its original aerial refueling boom.

Omega already operates civilian tankers that provide contracted aerial refueling services for U.S. and allied military aircraft. The company operates modified Boeing 707 and McDonnell Douglas DC-10 aircraft for those missions. Omega has not announced when the newly acquired KC-10 will enter operational service or what modifications it may receive.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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