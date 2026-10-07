Salt Lake City International Raising GA Hangar Rents

Salt Lake City International Airport is raising hangar rents for general aviation tenants, with some pilots facing increases of more than 150% next year.

According to KSL, the changes will affect 58 shade- and T-hangar tenants. Airport officials said the increases are intended to bring SLC’s hangar rates closer to market levels. The airport has kept its rates below market for decades and considered rates at other Utah and comparable airports, as well as input from aviation consultants, when setting the new prices.

The rent increases come as SLC continues to shift some general aviation activity to other airports in the Salt Lake Valley. Airport officials have cited growing commercial traffic and airspace constraints as reasons for gradually moving piston-powered aircraft away from the increasingly busy airport.

SLC is also expanding GA facilities at nearby South Valley Regional Airport and planning additional development at Tooele Valley Airport. As the designated reliever airport for GA traffic at SLC, South Valley Regional has seen operations increase nearly 19% from 2023 to 2025, when it handled more than 125,000 operations. SLC expects another 5% increase this year.

Officials say the rent increases will be phased in, giving current tenants time to evaluate their options and potentially relocate their aircraft and operations.