Smithsonian Puts Combat-Veteran F-117 on Display

A Lockheed F-117A Nighthawk that served in four major conflicts went on public display Wednesday at the Smithsonian’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia. The aircraft, tail number 85-0818 and nicknamed “The Overachiever,” is the only F-117 known to have flown combat missions in all four major conflicts involving the Nighthawk.

Four-Conflict History

According to the Smithsonian, the aircraft participated in Operation Just Cause in Panama in 1989, Operation Desert Storm in Iraq in 1991, Operation Allied Force in Yugoslavia in 1999 and Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. Developed by Lockheed’s Skunk Works division, the F-117 first flew in 1981 and entered operational service in 1983. Its angular design and radar-absorbing materials helped reduce its radar signature and influenced subsequent stealth aircraft development.

“The revolutionary F-117 gave military commanders options they never had before,” said Chris Browne, director of the National Air and Space Museum, in the museum’s September announcement.

Preparing for Display

Before arriving at the museum, the aircraft underwent extensive restoration and demilitarization work at Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, California. Crews removed classified equipment and the original radar-absorbing coating before preparing the aircraft for transport. Its wings and tail surfaces were detached so the airframe could be loaded aboard an Air Force Reserve C-5M Super Galaxy, which delivered it to Dulles International Airport on Oct. 6.

The aircraft was subsequently reassembled for permanent exhibition at the Udvar-Hazy Center. The Air Force officially retired the F-117 fleet in 2008, although some Nighthawks continued flying in limited military roles after retirement. The Overachiever is the first F-117 to join the Smithsonian’s collection, which also includes the SR-71 Blackbird and space shuttle Discovery.