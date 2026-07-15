‘Miracle on the Hudson’ Captain Sully Reveals Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, whose successful ditching of US Airways Flight 1549 in New York’s Hudson River became one of aviation’s defining moments, announced Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

In a personal statement posted to his website, the retired airline captain said the diagnosis is still in its early stages.

Sullenberger said the diagnosis prompted discussions with his family before deciding to make it public, adding that he hopes sharing his experience will encourage others facing the disease to do the same.

“I have spent my life in service,” he wrote, citing his career in the U.S. Air Force, commercial aviation, accident investigation, and later as U.S. ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). “So this new phase of my life has challenged what it means to be of service. And the answer is to speak up.”

Following the Jan. 15, 2009, ditching of Flight 1549 after a dual-engine bird strike, Sullenberger became one of aviation’s most recognizable advocates for safety. He frequently testified before Congress and spoke publicly in support of stronger pilot training standards, fatigue mitigation, the two-pilot flight deck requirement, and advances in aviation safety technology.

Closing his statement, Sullenberger referenced a phrase he often used when reflecting on the successful evacuation of all 155 people aboard Flight 1549.

“Over the years, when people would ask about the successful outcome of Flight 1549, I would say that ‘courage can be contagious,'” he wrote. “Now we need that courage to battle this disease. I am now part of a larger community with many of you, and we will be courageous together.”