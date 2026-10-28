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Survey Finds Widespread Fatigue Among European Airline Pilots

Nearly 77% of surveyed European airline pilots reported cockpit microsleeps in the previous four weeks.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Survey Finds Widespread Fatigue Among European Airline Pilots
[Credit: Keena ithar | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A survey of 7,200 European airline pilots reveals significant fatigue issues, with nearly one-quarter (24.2%) flying despite feeling too fatigued or unfit for duty.
  • The majority (76.8%) reported experiencing at least one microsleep while operating an aircraft, and 38.8% consistently lack sufficient rest between duties.
  • Many pilots do not report fatigue due to fear of disciplinary action or negative reactions from management, with only 11.9% trusting their airline's reporting system.
  • The European Cockpit Association (ECA) calls for stronger reporting protections, more effective fatigue risk management systems, and improved oversight by aviation authorities.
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A new survey of 7,200 European airline pilots has raised concerns about fatigue management across the region, with nearly one-quarter of respondents saying they fly despite feeling too fatigued or unfit for duty.

The European Cockpit Association (ECA) published the findings Oct. 27, drawing on an independent report by aviation safety consultancy Baines Simmons. The survey collected responses from pilots in 32 countries between Aug. 4 and Sept. 7, 2026, covering their experiences during the busy summer operating period.

According to the report, 76.8% of respondents experienced at least one microsleep while operating an aircraft during the four weeks before completing the survey. Another 38.8% said they usually or always lacked sufficient rest to prevent fatigue from accumulating between duty periods.

The findings also highlighted concerns about how pilots handle fatigue when they believe they are unfit to fly. While 37.2% said they report when fatigued or unfit for duty, 24.2% said they do not report their condition and fly anyway.

The ECA said fear of disciplinary action or negative reactions from management remains a significant barrier to reporting fatigue. Only 11.9% of pilots said they trusted their airline’s fatigue reporting system, according to the survey findings reported by The Guardian.

The survey also examined the use of commander’s discretion, which allows captains to extend flight duty periods in exceptional circumstances.

Some 38.3% of respondents said they had used commander’s discretion at least once during the previous four weeks, while 15.2% reported using it twice or more. Meanwhile, 69.1% expressed concern about potential negative consequences if they refused a duty extension.

The ECA said these findings point to shortcomings in fatigue risk management. The association has called for stronger reporting protections, more effective fatigue risk management systems, and improved oversight by national authorities and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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