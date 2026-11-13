Aviation News

Volunteer Pilots To Test Disaster Relief Operations In Wisconsin

Training exercise will use donated supplies to practice aircraft coordination and humanitarian airlift procedures.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Volunteer Pilots To Test Disaster Relief Operations In Wisconsin
[Credit: Pilots for Humanity, Inc.]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Pilots for Humanity is organizing "Operation Takeoff Roll," a disaster relief training exercise at La Crosse Regional Airport on Nov. 20.
  • Volunteer pilots and ground crews will practice critical logistics for emergency supply delivery, including aircraft handling and cargo management.
  • The exercise will use real donated supplies, collected by pilots from their home communities and distributed to local La Crosse charities post-event.
  • This training aims to prepare for future disaster missions by addressing coordination challenges for volunteers and donated goods, following FEMA guidance.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Volunteer pilots will fly donated supplies into La Crosse Regional Airport in Wisconsin on Nov. 20 as part of a training exercise designed to prepare for future disaster relief missions. Organized by nonprofit Pilots for Humanity, the event will give pilots and ground crews an opportunity to practice the logistics of a coordinated airlift before an actual emergency.

Coordinating Relief Flights

General aviation aircraft have played a role in previous disaster responses, including the Hurricane Helene relief effort in 2024. At Leesburg Executive Airport in Virginia, volunteers organized approximately 20 helicopter trips and nearly 25 fixed-wing flights carrying supplies to communities in western North Carolina, according to WTOP. The operation required coordinating aircraft, pilots, donations and ground volunteers as supplies were transported to affected areas.

The upcoming La Crosse exercise, dubbed Operation Takeoff Roll, will test several of those same procedures, including pilot registration, aircraft arrivals, parking, cargo unloading and inventory management. Cadets from the La Crosse Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol will assist in handling and sorting supplies. The exercise addresses logistical challenges identified in FEMA guidance, which emphasizes the importance of coordinating volunteers and tracking donated goods during disaster response operations.

Training With Real Cargo

“Every aircraft that lands and every box we unload helps us prepare for the day someone is depending on us to deliver critical supplies after a disaster,” Pilots for Humanity Executive Director Matt Brantner said.

Rather than using simulated cargo, participating pilots will collect supplies in their home communities and transport them to La Crosse for distribution to local organizations, including the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse, WAFER Food Pantry and WINN, which assists unsheltered individuals. Organizers are requesting nonperishable food, warm gloves, hand warmers and two-person tents. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the airport’s Civil Air Patrol hangar, where residents can also drop off donations by car. A weather backup date is scheduled for Nov. 21.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.