Aviation News

W Aviation Organizes Venezuela Relief Flights

The Fort Lauderdale-based operator is coordinating donated aircraft, crews and supplies for relief flights to Caracas.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
W Aviation Organizes Venezuela Relief Flights From FXE
[Credit: W Aviation/NATA]
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Key Takeaways:

  • W Aviation, an FBO in Fort Lauderdale, launched the "Wings of Hope for Venezuela" humanitarian airlift to transport relief supplies after recent earthquakes.
  • The operation collects nonperishable food, water, medical supplies, and other essential items, utilizing W Aviation as a logistics hub with the help of over 150 volunteers.
  • The effort is a collaborative project involving partners like AEG Fuels, who provide donated aircraft and crews, and local nonprofits supporting both supply collection and in-country distribution.
  • While aircraft and crews are donated, financial contributions are being sought through a GoFundMe campaign to cover critical operational expenses such as fuel and logistics.
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W Aviation, an FBO based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport in Florida, has started a humanitarian airlift effort to move relief supplies to Venezuela following back-to-back earthquakes that struck the nation’s north-central coast June 24.

The operation, called Wings of Hope for Venezuela, is using W Aviation as the collection and logistics site for donated supplies. AEG Fuels is also participating in the effort, and W Aviation said aircraft owners connected to the fuel provider have made aircraft and crews available for the mission. South Florida nonprofit Giving Smiles TTLO and Sunrisas, an organization working in the affected areas of Venezuela, are also supporting the project.

W Aviation said more than 150 volunteers helped process donations during the first day of collections. Supplies being accepted include nonperishable food, bottled water, baby supplies, hygiene products, blankets, medical supplies, clothing and other relief items.

“Watching our aviation community, volunteers, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and local leaders unite for one purpose has been truly inspiring,” Ignacio Martinez, president of W Aviation, told NATA. “Every box packed, every hour volunteered, every aircraft donated, and every contribution represents hope for families facing unimaginable hardship.”

The first aircraft carrying supplies arrived in Caracas on Saturday. Three more flights were scheduled for Monday, and additional flights are expected as donations continue. The company said aircraft and crews have been donated, while fuel, landing fees, handling and logistics costs remain part of the operation’s expenses. W Aviation is directing financial contributions to the mission’s official GoFundMe campaign.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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