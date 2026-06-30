W Aviation Organizes Venezuela Relief Flights

W Aviation, an FBO based at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport in Florida, has started a humanitarian airlift effort to move relief supplies to Venezuela following back-to-back earthquakes that struck the nation’s north-central coast June 24.

The operation, called Wings of Hope for Venezuela, is using W Aviation as the collection and logistics site for donated supplies. AEG Fuels is also participating in the effort, and W Aviation said aircraft owners connected to the fuel provider have made aircraft and crews available for the mission. South Florida nonprofit Giving Smiles TTLO and Sunrisas, an organization working in the affected areas of Venezuela, are also supporting the project.

W Aviation said more than 150 volunteers helped process donations during the first day of collections. Supplies being accepted include nonperishable food, bottled water, baby supplies, hygiene products, blankets, medical supplies, clothing and other relief items.

“Watching our aviation community, volunteers, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and local leaders unite for one purpose has been truly inspiring,” Ignacio Martinez, president of W Aviation, told NATA. “Every box packed, every hour volunteered, every aircraft donated, and every contribution represents hope for families facing unimaginable hardship.”

The first aircraft carrying supplies arrived in Caracas on Saturday. Three more flights were scheduled for Monday, and additional flights are expected as donations continue. The company said aircraft and crews have been donated, while fuel, landing fees, handling and logistics costs remain part of the operation’s expenses. W Aviation is directing financial contributions to the mission’s official GoFundMe campaign.