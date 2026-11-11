Number of Women Pilots in UK Rises Twice as Fast as Men

The number of pilot licenses held by women in the United Kingdom is growing at roughly twice the rate of those held by men, according to new figures released by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Women held 1,156 commercial pilot licenses at the end of 2025, up 5.3% from 1,098 the previous year. General aviation licenses held by women increased 9.3%, from 1,572 to 1,718.

By comparison, commercial licenses held by men increased 2.9% during the same period, while general aviation licenses rose 4.6%.

The growth has continued into 2026. As of early October, women held 1,218 commercial pilot licenses, a 5.4% increase since the beginning of the year. The number of general aviation licenses held by women reached 1,773.

The CAA also reported 295 first-time pilot license issuances to women in 2025, nearly 70% more than the 174 recorded in 2024. It was the highest annual total since the COVID-19 pandemic. The average age of women receiving their first pilot license was 30.2.

Despite the gains, women continue to represent a small share of the UK’s pilot population. They held 6.22% of commercial pilot licenses in 2025, compared with 6.05% the previous year. In general aviation, women accounted for 5% of license holders, up from 4.8%.

Glenn Bradley, chief pilot at the CAA, said the agency has seen a steady increase in licenses issued to women over the past five years. He also pointed to the importance of encouraging young people to consider aviation careers through science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs.

The British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) welcomed the increase but said more work is needed to address the industry’s gender imbalance.

“Anyone with the talent, skills and aptitude to become a pilot should have the opportunity to do so,” said Zohra Francis, BALPA’s acting general secretary.

The CAA’s broader licensing data showed that the total number of valid pilot licenses across all categories increased from 51,038 in 2024 to 53,186 in 2025. The figures include commercial, private, helicopter, glider, balloon and other pilot licenses.

The agency cautioned that the statistics count valid licenses rather than individual pilots, since one person may hold multiple license types.