We talk with Bose Aviation about the company’s 40 years in aviation, from Dr. Bose’s early work in active noise cancellation to today’s A30 and ProFlight headsets. Chris Wuerlf discusses the evolution of Bose aviation products, the A30’s lighter weight and reduced clamping force, and why comfort, audio clarity and noise cancellation are especially important for student pilots and anyone spending long hours in the cockpit.
40 Years of Quiet: Bose Aviation at Sun ‘n Fun 2026
Bose discusses a company milestone and its latest headset lineup.
Key Takeaways:
- Bose Aviation marks 40 years in the industry, stemming from Dr. Bose's foundational work in active noise cancellation.
- The company's aviation product line has evolved to include advanced headsets like the A30 and ProFlight.
- Modern headsets like the A30 prioritize comfort through lighter weight and reduced clamping force, alongside superior audio clarity and noise cancellation.
- These features are crucial for pilot performance and well-being, especially for student pilots and those spending long hours in the cockpit.
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