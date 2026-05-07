40 Years of Quiet: Bose Aviation at Sun ‘n Fun 2026

We talk with Bose Aviation about the company’s 40 years in aviation, from Dr. Bose’s early work in active noise cancellation to today’s A30 and ProFlight headsets. Chris Wuerlf discusses the evolution of Bose aviation products, the A30’s lighter weight and reduced clamping force, and why comfort, audio clarity and noise cancellation are especially important for student pilots and anyone spending long hours in the cockpit.