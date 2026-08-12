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Picture of the Day: August 12, 2026

A colorful night sky over EAA AirVenture.

Editorial Staff
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Picture of the Day
Copyrighted image by Karen M. Powell
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The content features light painting images created using long exposure photography.
  • These images were captured during the EAA Airventure Saturday night airshow, with a specific photo noted as a composite of three separate images.
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“Light painting (long exposure) images from EAA Airventure Saturday night airshow. [The photo] is a composite of 3 images.” — Karen M. Powell

Editorial Staff

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