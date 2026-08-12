“Light painting (long exposure) images from EAA Airventure Saturday night airshow. [The photo] is a composite of 3 images.” — Karen M. Powell
Picture of the Day: August 12, 2026
A colorful night sky over EAA AirVenture.
Key Takeaways:
- The content features light painting images created using long exposure photography.
- These images were captured during the EAA Airventure Saturday night airshow, with a specific photo noted as a composite of three separate images.
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