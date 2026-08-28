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Picture of the Day: August 28, 2026

RV-7A takes flight toward clear skies.

Editorial Staff
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Picture of the Day
[Credit: Karen M. Powell]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Karen M. Powell captured an image of a Van's RV-7A aircraft taking off from Bridgeport, TX.
  • The photograph was taken with a Nikon Z6_3 camera and subsequently edited in Lightroom.
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“Van’s RV-7A taking off from KXBP, Bridgeport, TX. Nikon Z6_3 image edited in Lightroom.” — Karen M. Powell

Editorial Staff

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