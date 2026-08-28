“Van’s RV-7A taking off from KXBP, Bridgeport, TX. Nikon Z6_3 image edited in Lightroom.” — Karen M. Powell
Picture of the Day: August 28, 2026
RV-7A takes flight toward clear skies.
Key Takeaways:
- Karen M. Powell captured an image of a Van's RV-7A aircraft taking off from Bridgeport, TX.
- The photograph was taken with a Nikon Z6_3 camera and subsequently edited in Lightroom.
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“Van’s RV-7A taking off from KXBP, Bridgeport, TX. Nikon Z6_3 image edited in Lightroom.” — Karen M. Powell
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