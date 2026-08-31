Gallery

Picture of the Day: August 31, 2026

An F-22 Raptor performs at the 2026 Spirit of St. Louis Airshow.

Editorial Staff
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Picture of the Day
[Credit: Garrett Case]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Garrett Case photographed an F-22 Raptor at the 2026 Spirit of St. Louis airshow.
  • He captured the image using a Canon Rebel T6 camera with a 75-300mm zoom lens.
  • Case expressed his amazement at seeing the F-22 Raptor in person.
See a mistake? Contact us.

“Here is a picture I took of an F-22 Raptor at the 2026 Spirit of St. Louis airshow! What an amazing thing to see in person. I shot this on a Canon Rebel T6 with a 75-300mm zoom lens.” — Garrett Case

Editorial Staff

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.