“Here is a picture I took of an F-22 Raptor at the 2026 Spirit of St. Louis airshow! What an amazing thing to see in person. I shot this on a Canon Rebel T6 with a 75-300mm zoom lens.” — Garrett Case
Picture of the Day: August 31, 2026
An F-22 Raptor performs at the 2026 Spirit of St. Louis Airshow.
Key Takeaways:
- Garrett Case photographed an F-22 Raptor at the 2026 Spirit of St. Louis airshow.
- He captured the image using a Canon Rebel T6 camera with a 75-300mm zoom lens.
- Case expressed his amazement at seeing the F-22 Raptor in person.
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